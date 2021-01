Military/Veterans

American Legion Post 214 at Recent Gunshow

American Legion's Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 members informing gunshow visitors about benefits of joining American Legion as veterans. The table hosts were also informing table visitors about Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History. The museum is located at the headquarters of Post 214 on 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, SC. Winter hours are Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. Admission free. Left to right: 1st Vice Commander Bob Davis, Rob Northridge, Museum Co-Director Peter Butchart and Adjutant Tony Dunn.