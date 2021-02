Military/Veterans

American Legion Post 214 at Recent Gunshow

The American Legion Post 214 members greeting visitor to gunshow at Greenville Convention Center. Visitors are informed about the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History located at American Legion Post 214 located at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors SC. Museum is Free. Winter schedule: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30p.m. to 4 p.m.