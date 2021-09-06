Military/Veterans

Our Message is Clear: Don’t Draft our Daughters!

September 1, 2021, the House Armed Services Committee began the mark up of the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). As you may recall, in July the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) voted to include women in the Military Selective Service via the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). If this bill is signed into law, women, like men, between the ages of 18-25 will be required by law to register for the draft.