American Legion Post 214 Lost A Hard Working Member

Aproud American! beloved brother and uncle, Christopher J. Baird 73, of Greenville, S.C. passed away 25 September 2021 after a brief illness with Covid 19.

Chris was proud Veteran and served in Country, in Vietnam and other Post. He was a charter member of the American Legion Post 214, and avid competition shooter and gun instructor. His greatest gift was his ability to make friends from all walks of life. Chris will sadly missed my fellow members of Post 214.