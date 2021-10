Military/Veterans

Veteran Goes to Post Ever-Lasting

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 lost a Friend and Member 4 September 2021. Walter Jerome {Jerry} Brock a Vietnam Veteran was born in Columbia, S.C. 29 July 1946. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1966. He was married to his wife Doris for 51 years. He enjoyed getting out and sharing with other Veterans {especilly other Vietnam Vets} about the results ofAgent Orange exposure. He will be missed by Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523