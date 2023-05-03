MTG, Florida Grand Jury Link Biden Family to Human Trafficking

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has evidence that President Joe Biden’s family is involved in human trafficking.
That’s according to a tweet from Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Standing outside the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., she reported having reviewed more than 2,000 pages of financial records revealing a crime syndicate involving Biden’s family and countries such as China, Russia, and Ukraine.
Greene described evidence of shell companies set up to funnel money to the Bidens from foreign countries.
I just saw evidence of human trafficking; this involved prostitutes not only from here in the United States, but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine. This is unbelievable, that a president and a former vice president — not only his son Hunter Biden, but many more family members extending past Hunter Biden and his immediate family.
We’re going to have to really get to work. This is an investigation that needs to be revealed to the American people. And not only do we have questions about Hunter Biden himself, but this is going to extend into developing a web of corruption, a web of fake companies that’s going to reveal money that came in from many foreign countries and went directly into the personal bank accounts of the Biden family, where they have financially benefited directly from Joe Biden’s seats of power.
It’s a similar conclusion to that reached by New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer, in his 2022 book Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. Here is part of Schweizer’s conversation with Mike Huckabee on TBN:
Huckabee: Are there some people in our own government who are selling out to China?
Schweizer: Yes, absolutely! People from both political parties. Senior leaders in Congress, and frankly the first family of the United States — the Biden family — which is the focus of the second chapter of the book.
Huckabee: So, we’ve heard that Hunter Biden had some special deals with the Chinese — made millions of dollars.
Schweizer: Right.
Huckabee: Did Joe know anything about that?
Schweizer: He did, and he actually benefited. We had the benefit of getting access to the Hunter Biden laptop, and we also got access to the email collection of one of Hunter Biden’s business partners — a guy named Bevan Cooney. And using those documents we were able to trace a couple of things: how much money the Bidens took in, which was some $31 million.
Huckabee: $31 million?!
Schweizer: Yes. $31 million. It may be more. Those are the deals we know of. But the other thing is we wanted to know who made these deals happen in China. Or as my kids would say, “Who made it rain for the Bidens in China?” And what we found is that there were four businessmen. Every one of those four businessmen has ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. So this is not, Governor, just a story of corruption or cronyism anymore. We have to look at the fact that they were probably targeted by Chinese intelligence, and they may very well be compromised.
As for human trafficking, the Biden administration is in the crosshairs of a Florida grand jury for what it describes as facilitating and perpetrating that crime.
Based on the grand jury’s findings, the state’s Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody sent a letter to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate calling for hearings to investigate Biden’s Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services. She says they are contributing to abuse and exploitation of foreign national children.
Moody discussed the situation this week with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. You can listen to their conversation starting at 5:07 in the video posted below.
Bartiromo: [In] your letter to Congress you write this: “The Grand Jury had unaccompanied alien children testify that they were ‘pimped out’ by their ‘aunt,’ who in reality was someone they did not know” at all. So in other words, the drug cartels are grabbing kids, making believe that they’re related to the kids, and they’re pimping out these kids.
Moody: So, you’re exactly right. The transnational criminal organizations are smuggling children into this country. The Biden administration is helping them do it. They’re facilitating the last leg of this. And Governor DeSantis said, “Look, we know that children are exposed to harm, so we’re going to take politics out of this. We’re going to have a grand jury — folks that are pulled from Florida’s population, politics not involved — look at this, look at the facts, and what’s happening.”
And Maria, I just want to read this one sentence. The grand jury found, “Children were exposed to horrifying health conditions, constant criminal threat, labor and sex trafficking, robbery, rape, and other experiences, not done justice by mere words.”
That is from a grand jury’s finding. And so absolutely, we need Congress to further investigate this. This is not happening just before they get to the border, just while they’re crossing the border before they’re handed over to the Biden administration. This is what is happening after they are taken into custody by the Biden administration, and they facilitate the last leg of them being transported throughout the state and placed with people, sometimes, they don’t even know. In one instance, an address was given for a strip club in Florida where these kids were to go. So this is unconscionable. As a mother, not just as attorney general, as a mother I demand that our government look into what this administration is doing to protect these kids.