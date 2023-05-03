News

MTG, Florida Grand Jury Link Biden Family to Human Trafficking

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has evidence that President Joe Biden’s family is involved in human trafficking.

That’s according to a tweet from Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Standing outside the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., she reported having reviewed more than 2,000 pages of financial records revealing a crime syndicate involving Biden’s family and countries such as China, Russia, and Ukraine.

Greene described evidence of shell companies set up to funnel money to the Bidens from foreign countries.

I just saw evidence of human trafficking; this involved prostitutes not only from here in the United States, but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine. This is unbelievable, that a president and a former vice president — not only his son Hunter Biden, but many more family members extending past Hunter Biden and his immediate family. We’re going to have to really get to work. This is an investigation that needs to be revealed to the American people. And not only do we have questions about Hunter Biden himself, but this is going to extend into developing a web of corruption, a web of fake companies that’s going to reveal money that came in from many foreign countries and went directly into the personal bank accounts of the Biden family, where they have financially benefited directly from Joe Biden’s seats of power.

It’s a similar conclusion to that reached by New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer, in his 2022 book Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. Here is part of Schweizer’s conversation with Mike Huckabee on TBN:

Huckabee: Are there some people in our own government who are selling out to China? Schweizer: Yes, absolutely! People from both political parties. Senior leaders in Congress, and frankly the first family of the United States — the Biden family — which is the focus of the second chapter of the book. Huckabee: So, we’ve heard that Hunter Biden had some special deals with the Chinese — made millions of dollars. Schweizer: Right. Huckabee: Did Joe know anything about that? Schweizer: He did, and he actually benefited. We had the benefit of getting access to the Hunter Biden laptop, and we also got access to the email collection of one of Hunter Biden’s business partners — a guy named Bevan Cooney. And using those documents we were able to trace a couple of things: how much money the Bidens took in, which was some $31 million. Huckabee: $31 million?! Schweizer: Yes. $31 million. It may be more. Those are the deals we know of. But the other thing is we wanted to know who made these deals happen in China. Or as my kids would say, “Who made it rain for the Bidens in China?” And what we found is that there were four businessmen. Every one of those four businessmen has ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. So this is not, Governor, just a story of corruption or cronyism anymore. We have to look at the fact that they were probably targeted by Chinese intelligence, and they may very well be compromised.

As for human trafficking, the Biden administration is in the crosshairs of a Florida grand jury for what it describes as facilitating and perpetrating that crime.

Based on the grand jury’s findings, the state’s Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody sent a letter to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate calling for hearings to investigate Biden’s Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services. She says they are contributing to abuse and exploitation of foreign national children.

Moody discussed the situation this week with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. You can listen to their conversation starting at 5:07 in the video posted below.