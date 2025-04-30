News

Don't Miss The Fire of Liberty Podcast

Launching TODAY 4/30 at 10 am EST

We’re excited to announce the launch of The Fire of Liberty Show — a brand-new, live weekly show premiering tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30 at 10 AM EST!

Join us every Wednesday morning on our YouTube, X, and Facebook pages for real, powerful stories from everyday moms and dads—courageous Americans standing up to protect their children and the future of our country.

Meet the Joyful Warriors—parents exposing harmful ideologies, sharing their heartbreak, resilience, and victories. The Fire of Liberty Show is your weekly reminder that hope, action, and bold courage are alive and well.

👉 Can’t watch live?

You can also catch The Fire of Liberty later on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Mark your calendar and join us tomorrow at 10 AM EST. You won’t want to miss it!

In this powerful first episode of The Fire of Liberty Show, we meet the unstoppable Scarlett Johnson—a fearless Wisconsin mom of five who turned a loss into a statewide movement. After losing her own school board race, Scarlett didn’t back down. Instead, she launched a bold recall effort, gathering over 16,000 signatures to recall four school board members. Scarlett shares how she found her tribe at the [momsforliberty.org?vcrmeid=dE2qi7tAx0q80aShJjAxjg&vcrmiid=uBeEVn9_D0yhQpwWoWsu3A] Moms for Liberty and rose to lead a Chapter and a Wisconsin State Ambassador. Her leadership has helped win school board races across Wisconsin—and even played a part in helping Wisconsin elect President Trump. This is a story of grit, grassroots action, and the fire of liberty that can’t be extinguished. Tune in and get inspired to take a stand in your own community.