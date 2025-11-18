News

Why Haven’t ALL of The “J-6” Political Prisoners Been Pardoned Yet?

Last October The Times Examiner published my multi-part article regarding the unjust arrest and extended persecution of a large number of American Patriots who were mostly peacefully protesting what they (and millions of other Patriots) perceived to be their American duty during their Demand For Fair and Honest Elections Protest, that took place in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. This was a true account based on personal testimony given to me by a Patriot (who is now a valued member of our Patriot Group) who was a J6 political prisoner, incarcerated for over two years by the leftist goons of Comrade Pseudo-President Joe Biden’s “Dept. of (IN)Justice”. Fortunately, his ordeal ended well, for he and around 1500 other political prisoners were all PARDONED by President Trump.

Sad to say, the J6 political prisoner of whom I’m writing this new story, has been freed from federal prison by President Trump, along with a few of his fellow former prisoners. To date, however, they have NOT been pardoned by President Trump, for it appears that a “forked-tongued” RINOCRAT, lurking in our Dept. of Justice, has taken it upon himself to do all he can to assure that these patriots are NOT pardoned. Therein lies our story of this new travesty of justice!

One of the definitions of TYANNY is:

“Cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of power or control” - (Oxford Languages On-Line).

Such may be the case in President Trump’s Dept. of Justice. Here are the facts, using the actual words of one of this group of STILL UNPARDONED j6 Political prisoners, as given to me. The patriot whose story I’ll recount is named DAVID, and he now lives in South Dakota with his wife and kids. It’s difficult to accept that he and his fellow “unpardoned” patriots are in “limbo”, and that our President Trump; seems so unwilling to rectify this seeming injustice. But such appears to be the case, at least at this time.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED ON JANUARY 6, 2021?

Here in his own words is David’s true story. I’ll put his words in ITALICS so you can hear his ordeal from his own “mouth”.

“Did you know that not all the J6 defendants were pardoned when President Trump took office? Did you know that Democrat Deep State operatives within Trump’s administration are BLOCKING pardons for these remaining 14 J6’ers? The stigma of “Seditionist” still clings to these innocent people. They are kept from good jobs, have been de-banked, kicked off social media, and generally eyed with suspicion. Welcome to MY world”, says David.

“I did nothing heroic on January 6, 2021. I did what I believe any real, red-blooded American would have done. But after January 6, I faced threats of LIFE IN PRISON when the government’s prosecutors tried to make me take a “plea deal” and LIE about President Trump. On January 20, 2025, we 14 “unpardoned” J6’ers were singled out and were released from jail, but we received NO pardon, as did all of the many others who were there at the Capitol. As you hear my story you’ll have a better understanding of just how “DEEP” the Deep State runs. I respectfully ask you to sign a “pardon request” letter that we’ll send to President Trump”. (Which will be at the end of this article.)

“Prior to January 6, 2021, I worked in an operating room and was a trusted member of my medical community. I was a MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL, a CRISIS CHAPLAIN, and a SEMINARY TRAINED minister. I lived to help others (body and soul) all my life. I went into brain research out of college trying to help children with traumatic brain injuries. I then got my Masters of Divinity degree and did missionary work all over the U.S. and in other countries. I was the guy that you’d want by your side in an emergency. And that is why the OATH KEEPERS group recruited me to help them on January 6 in front of our Capitol to help with their medical team”.

It would appear to me that “our” government, under the despicable Comrade Pseudo-President Joe Biden administration considered those who belonged to “Oath Keepers” as forms of “low life” to be shoddily treated and “put in their place” as a lesson to those who determine to resist the “official narrative”. What other conclusions can patriotic Americans come to other than that, as we all recall how the Marxists and socialists of that Democrat administration despised conservative and patriotic citizens?

But let David continue his story of patriotism and persecution:

“I was new to the Oath Keepers organization. I joined the Florida group just 19 days prior to January 6th, 2021. Talk about terrible beginner’s luck! They found out I was a medical professional and asked me to help their medical team (at the Capitol). The Oath Keepers were providing security for VIP conservatives like Rover Stone, Diamond and Silk, and Congressional members. Just three days prior to January 6th, I agreed to go to Washington. That decision changed my life forever.”

What kind of person would attend a protest rally for honest elections? Apparently hundreds of thousands would and did do so. Just like “Kevin”, another J6 Patriot who was incarcerated for over two years by “our” government’s goons for daring to protest what plainly was a crooked and stolen election, courtesy of the crooked and pro-communist Democrat Party, and whom I wrote about in the Times Examiner last October. Now I’ve been in two huge protest marches in Washington, D.C. back in the early 1970’s, where hundreds of thousands of patriots marched to “Win and End the War in Vietnam, and Get Us Out”. They were exhilarating experiences, but on a somewhat smaller scale than what David experienced.

Next, David gets personal as he shares his story.

“I’ve been married for over 20 years, and my wife and I have three small children. The Lord has seen them through this terrible ordeal, but they have suffered immensely. I was in federal custody for 2 years, during which time my family had no earned income. They had to rely on the Lord to provide for them through donation from patriots and saints just to pay their bills”.

“When I and other Oath Keepers were walking toward the Capitol, we heard that the Capitol building had been broken into and that someone (ASHLI BABBITT) had been shot. We heard sounds of explosions…. I know now that the Capitol police were shooting “flash-bangs” into a peaceful crowd.”

So what does a medically trained patriot do as he was faced with having to make “spur-of-the-moment decisions”? He did the right thing!

“An Oath Keeper medic, who was an Emergency physician and already on the Capitol grounds, messaged my group saying he had been treating people and sending some to the hospital. He needed help. That’s when my group looked at ME. It was MY turn to help. With the sound of explosions in my ears and reports of gun shots, I didn’t think twice. I ran to the Capitol to render medical aid to those in need.”

“Later, during the trial the prosecutors tried to vilify me for my decision to aid others, claiming ‘I didn’t run away from the ‘riot’ but ran toward it! Yes, of course I did. That’s what any real American man should do. America wasn’t founded by cowards, but by real men taking real risks.” AMEN to that truth.

Most concerned Americans have heard conflicting reports about the events of that day, reports of Capitol Police and other EQUALLY GUILTY observers and participants “encouraging” the protesters to enter the Capitol building (and even INVITING them in, which we ALL saw on TV), plus the agitation of at least 270 FBI “plants” and many PAID ANTI-FA scumbags to assure that as much violence as possible occurred, Well it did, thanks to the despicable plotting of member’s of “our” government.

Since David was an eye witness and an unwilling participant in these events, let’s look at some of the claims and counterclaims, which I’ll somewhat summarize from David’s information he sent to me.

“This doesn’t look like a riot”.

By the time that David and other Oath Keepers arrived at the Capitol all of the barriers (fencing) were already down. It didn’t appear that anyone was trespassing into a restricted area. People were standing on the stairs and singing our National Anthem, peacefully and patriotically. It didn’t look like a “riot” to him.

“David was there to help the wounded”.

When David and other Oath Keepers arrived at our Capitol, all barriers had been taken down. At the top of the stairs they stopped to sing our National Anthem with all the others, but the doors to the building were closed. A large crowd gathered, but David was looking for any injured. Suddenly a cry went up. He didn’t know why until the crowd began yelling: “Push, push”!

“David was pushed into the Capitol building”.

It was apparent that the Capitol’s doors were opened from the INSIDE, and a stampede, of sorts, began immediately. David had no choice but to be pushed inside or risk being trampled to death by the crowd. Many innocent people were forced into the building AGAINST their wishes.

“Oath Keepers came to the aid of the Capitol Police”.

Some of the Capitol Police officers were armed with AR style rifles and appeared on the verge of firing on the protesters inside the Capitol’s Small House Rotunda. The Florida Oath Keepers moved many people out of the Rotunda to reduce the risk of senseless killing, as happened with Ashli Babbitt.

There were allegations by the defense that Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn lied on the witness stand, and also that direct video evidence taken inside the Capitol building by a citizen journalist had been tampered with before it was presented during the trial.

According to David’s information which he provided to me, on January 20th, 2025, AFTER President Trump had bravely pardoned almost all of the 1500 other J6 defendants, EVEN THE ONES WITH ASSAULT CONVICTIONS, David and 13 other defendants were NOT pardoned! They were freed from prison but were NOT pardoned. All of them were members either of Oath Keepers or Proud Boys. Not one of the Oath Keepers was accused of assaulting a police officer. But they had one thing in common: They were all accused of SEDITION. It appears obvious that whoever advised President Trump to not pardon David and his Oath Keeper and Proud Boys fellow defendants, made a big mistake. They are obviously NOT seditionists. They really are heroes!

David now continues his story in his own words:

“These men were LOYAL to President Trump, even in the face of threats (by Comrade Joe Biden’s Dept. of Justice persecutors) of LIFE IN PRISON! They all refused to lie and take a plea deal. Biden’s DOJ wanted them to take a plea deal and sign a statement of “facts” that would implicate President Trump in an “insurrection”. Biden’s goal was to prevent former President Trump from ever running for POTUS again and wanted them to LIE about Mr. Trump. But we chose to go to trial and fight for our innocence, rather than taking a plea deal. The Proud Boys were on trial for four months. The two Oath Keeper trials lasted for 2 months and 6 weeks, respectively. Thanks in part to these men’s sacrifices, Mr. Trump was never convicted of insurrection and is our POTUS today.”

“Two of the Oath Keeper defendants DID take a plea deal and plead guilty to “sedition”. They signed statements implicating President Trump and testified AGAINST other Oath Keepers. These two men never saw a day in prison, and they received a FULL PARDON on January 20, 2025 from President Trump. But David and the other Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who plead innocent to charges of sedition, and who did NOT LIE and implicate President Trump, were NOT pardoned.

WHO IS BLOCKING JUSTICE AND FULL PARDONS FOR DAVID AND HIS FELLOW PATRIOTS?

In his own words, David continues his story of injustice:

“TODD BLANCHE was a life-long Democrat until January, 2024 when he switched parties. He is now A HIGH RANKING OFFICIAL in the Trump Administration. He is currently the Deputy Director for the Dept. of Justice. With Pam Bondi working remotely from her home in Florida, Todd Blanche is effectively the acting Director of the DOJ. But this leopard never changed his spots.”

“PETER TICKTIN, a long-time friend and ally of President Trump, is the Pardon Attorney for myself (David) and other Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Ticktin recently said that Todd Blanche is the one guy that is blocking MY and the other men’s pardons. He said that Todd Blanche never really adopted conservative or MAGA values. Instead, Blanche has been promoting the DEMOCRAT agenda from within President Trump’s administration.”

David and the other Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have already had their PARDON APPLICATIONS advanced by U.S. Pardon Attorney, ED MARTIN. But TODD BLANCHE is keeping their pardons from President Trump. Blanche is also preventing RESTITUTION efforts for all of the other J6 pardoned defendants, and is PREVENTING JUSTICE for Colorado election hero TINA PETERS, who is reported to be ill in a Colorado State prison. This all is not acceptable. Americans must get the message to President Trump that Todd Blanche must be replaced.

David concluded his statement to me, saying:

“All these men put it all on the line to protect President Trump, and are still being persecuted by Deep State actors to this day. We can’t leave them hanging! They proved themselves to be worthy Americans by standing up for what was right. It’s time for us to bravely strand up for justice. If we will not stand together, we will fall separately.”

----------------------------------

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND FOR WAYS TO HELP DAVID AND THE OTHERS CLICK ON THESE LINKS:

www.PardonThe14.com (send a pardon request letter to Trump here)

Donate to David and his family: https://www.givesendgo.com/help-jennifer

www.Davidisinnocent.com

www.davidisinnocent.com/he-is-innocent (a short version of story)

www.davidisinnocent.com/pardon-the-loyal (Re: need for pardon)

www.davidisinnocent.com/pardon-video (a 6 minute video)