News

'Facebook Lied to Congress' Says Pastor, Because Facebook Blocked 92 Million People from Conservative Content

After Being Censored, a Silicon Valley Leader is Building USA.Life -- 'The answer to Facebook Censoring Conservatives'

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Steven Andrew reached 5 to 8 million people per month on Facebook, with nearly a half a million followers. Called the "Facebook pastor," he is both a minister and a Silicon Valley internet technology leader. However, Facebook "shadowbans" Andrew now, so only around 100,000 people per month are reached. In a video, he shows Facebook Vice President Monica Bickfert lied during a House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday when she said "freedom of expression is one of our core values" and CEO Mark Zuckerberg lied when he testified "we consider ourselves to be a platform for all ideas" before Congress on April 11th.

Using Facebook's data, Andrew found 92-plus million people have been blocked from Andrew's Christian and pro-President Trump content since November 2016.

"More than 98% of my reach is blocked. That means 4.9 million people per month don't see my content," Andrew said.

Andrew's recent posts of George Washington praying at Valley Forge, a Gospel summary and support for President Trump were shown to around only 300 people each.

"A post should normally reach 30,000 to 50,000 people. Some messages have gone to a million views," Andrew said.

"Facebook's censorship caused millions of fewer people to follow God and a financial loss of donations likely in the millions of dollars," he said.

Andrew said, "Everyone knows the tech giants censor conservatives." So he is building www.USA.Life social network and www.1776Free.com search engine. He said, "these new sites are the answer to Facebook, Google and Twitter censoring conservatives."

Andrew started a crowdfunding page and needs to raise $778,000 to launch.

Andrew contacted Facebook about the shadowbanning earlier, but attempts to find a resolution were unsuccessful. He also requested that Facebook remove the many fake accounts impersonating him that scam his followers for money, but Facebook refused.

"Without USA.Life and 1776Free.com, freedom and privacy could be lost forever, so consider supporting this cause," he said.

--------------------------------

About USA.Life and 1776Free.com

USA.Life social network and 1776Free.com search engine are the answer to censoring conservatives. These sites help people and businesses freely share life, liberty and happiness, and connect with those important to them. Privacy is valued and they don't track a user's every move. Steven Andrew, the founder, is a technology leader who believes this is how the founding fathers established America to be.