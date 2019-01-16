News

Congressmen Wilson, Yarmuth Sponsor the Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressmen Joe Wilson (SC-02) and John Yarmuth (KY-03) introduced H.R. 553, the Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act, to eliminate an offset placed on surviving spouses or children of service members who pass away during active duty.

“Brave members of our military risk their lives for our freedoms every day. It is unconscionable to think there is a ‘Widow’s Tax’ on the surviving family members of our fallen heroes. We owe it to them to secure stable benefits in the event of their retirement or death,” Wilson said. “For too long, the Survivors Benefit Plan (SBP) deduction by the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) benefit has been an unfair penalty that cuts earned benefits to military survivors. This issue creates a substantial burden for the surviving spouses and dependent children, and we must act now.”

“The brave men and women who put their lives on the line in defense of our nation deserve to know that their loved ones will be taken care of should tragedy strike. I’m proud to join Congressman Joe Wilson in introducing legislation to end the so-called Widow’s Tax and ensure that the survivors of military servicemembers who give their lives for our country get the benefits they have more than earned. This legislation corrects a terrible wrong and makes clear that we support members of our military not just when we need them, but when their families need us,” said Yarmuth.