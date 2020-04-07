News

Steve Shaw for Greenville County Council District 20

Steve Shaw is a long-time resident of Greenville County who is running for Greenville County Council Seat 20. He has a heart for our county, and it shows. From the work he does for local legal clients to his service on boards and in the community, Steve shows that he wants the best for Greenville County.

Steve, his wife Melanie, and his mother-in-law Abbie are all small business owners in Greenville County. He is a two-time past president of his Lions Club and is currently appointed by County Council to serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals, where he votes on landowners’ applications for variances and special use permits.

Steve's entire education has focused on the issues County council affects the most. He has a Ph. D. in growth management and his undergraduate and law courses focused on real estate. He is ready and eager to help District 20. When asked about this Steve said “Greenville County is built on traditional family values and we have a rich faith-based history that we must never forget, and I want to keep this in the district”

He also takes safety as an utmost concern. Steve is a state constable, a commissioned police officer who must volunteer at least 120 hours per year supporting law enforcement. As the author of the State's first and only South Carolina Gun Law book, he firmly believes that law-abiding citizens have the God-given right to protect themselves with personal firearms and is leading the effort to strengthen and expand our right to keep and bear arms.

With a heart for this county Steve is ready to serve you. He has many years of experience with issues that Greenville is facing and is ready to jump in and help. “As our population grows, we need to grow smart and fight to protect our values from outside influences that want to change our way of life.”

Feel free to reach Steve at (864) 834-4404 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

His website is found at: votesteveshaw.com.