News

The EF2 Tornadic Storm Cause A Lot of Damage in Greenville on Saturday, April 25th

A 115 mph tornado sliced a path from east of Montebello community off of North Pleasantburg Drive all the way to East North Street in Taylors on Saturday night, April 25. In one night, there were three consecutive tornado warnings. This tornado was classified an EF2 out of a scale of EF5. Botany Woods subdivision appeared to be the epic-center of damage.

Surprisingly no one was hurt or no death.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church's cloth ribbon still on cross despite the winds and storm.

Tornadic Damage on Edwards Road

Duke Energy Crews working to fix power poles.

Botany Woods Community hit hard.

Bible verse on table with undisturbed items.

A lot of house and yard damage sustained by tornadic storms.

Trees splintered like toothpicks.

A lot of cars found themselves under hugh trees.

Two cars in a row crushed by tree.

Damage sustained behind Wade Hampton High School.