News

The EF2 Tornadic Storm Cause A Lot of Damage in Greenville on Saturday, April 25th

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

A 115 mph tornado sliced a path from east of Montebello community off of North Pleasantburg Drive all the way to East North Street in Taylors on Saturday night, April 25. In one night, there were three consecutive tornado warnings. This tornado was classified an EF2 out of a scale of EF5. Botany Woods subdivision appeared to be the epic-center of damage.
Surprisingly no one was hurt or no death.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Aldersgate United Methodist Church's cloth ribbon still on cross despite the winds and storm.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Tornadic Damage on Edwards Road

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Duke Energy Crews working to fix power poles.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Botany Woods Community hit hard.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Bible verse on table with undisturbed items.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

A lot of house and yard damage sustained by tornadic storms.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Trees splintered like toothpicks.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

A lot of cars found themselves under hugh trees.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Two cars in a row crushed by tree.

Tornadoes Hit Greenville, SC

Damage sustained behind Wade Hampton High School.

Hits: 1722

You have no rights to post comments

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs