Things I Learned from the Trial

Refuting a Depraved and Dishonest MSM Agenda

A neighbor passed on this summary of some of the little-known facts about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Yet most of the mainstream media is still distributing the most dishonest and hateful distortions about Kyle Rittenhouse and the trial. CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times are the loudest and most extreme in their dishonesty and hate. Google seems to be on a full-court press to bury the truth under a high priority blizzard of lies.

“Too bad so many are still enthralled with the MSM that they never hear the true story. Unfortunately, the MSM is still spewing their HATE! Justice was served, you have the right to defend yourself PERIOD. The Jury is to be praised. If you didn't watch the trial, hear and SEE the video evidence, you have NO say that is contrary to the Jury's verdict! Praise God that video of the trial itself was LIVE for all to see and hear the TRUTH!”

“Things I learned from the trial”

“I didn’t know the gas station where it all started and where Kyle stayed up until they started attacking him, is owned by his grandparents. They came on to his property to attack him.

I didn't know that Kyle put out a dumpster fire that was being rolled down to a gas station to blow up, with people all around.

I didn't know that the Police were told to stand down as businesses were destroyed.

I didn't know that Kyles Dad, Grandma and Friends all lived in Kenosha, 20 minutes from where he resided with his Mom part time in Illinois.

I didn't know that someone knocked Rittenhouse down twice and then attempted to kick him with lethal force to the head.

I didn't know that Huber had hit him in the head 2x with a skateboard.

I didn't know Gaige Grosskreutz, aimed his gun at Kyle first, as he admitted on the stand.

I also didn't know that in the State of Wisconsin, it is legal for Kyle to have a gun, even at 17 (which was why the gun charge was dismissed).

I didn't know that Kyle did not cross state lines with a gun he wasn't supposed to have. The rightful gun owner did, as he was legally permitted to do.

I also didn't realize that Rosenbaum was a 5-time convicted child rapist, and that Huber was a 2 time convicted woman beater. I didn't know that Grosskreutz was a convicted Burglar with an assault on his record also.

IF THE MEDIA DID THEIR JOB... we would ALL have known this, and taxpayers dollars would not be wasted, and more division created!”

Almost a year ago in the Western Journal, featured a brief article by Wisconsin native, Matt Trewhalla:

“I am amazed at how many of my fellow Wisconsinites do not know the actual facts of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings or only know the false narrative the dishonest media has painted for them to believe.

Most have never watched the actual video footage showing Kyle being pursued by violent men while he was retreating to avoid confrontation.

Most believe the early narrative of the media that he was a white supremacist – which is a lie, and therefore they believe he killed two black people and wounded a third. They are astounded when they are informed that he actually shot two white people and wounded a third.

Most do not know that Kyle was in Kenosha that day cleaning graffiti from vandalized buildings.

Most do not know that he had training in first-responder medical care and was out the night of the shootings with a medical pack on his person to help anyone who might need medical attention.

Most do not know he was there — as were scores of other armed citizens — to protect businesses from being destroyed due to the neglect and malfeasance of state and city officials that had given political license to leftists and lawless men to destroy Kenosha.

Most do not know that he did not flee from justice, but rather immediately tried to report to the police there on the streets of Kenosha just minutes after the shootings but was told by the police to move on. He then reported to the police in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, 20 miles away.”

We have been enduring a dark cloud of propaganda by the MSM and their client base of corrupt and cowardly politicians. The triumph of their evil agendas may have seemed inevitable to some. Yet the victory of twelve brave jurors—now American heroes in the opinion of growing millions of thoughtful and grateful citizens—have reignited the torch of liberty and the hope of saving our country from unbearable darkness, evil, and tyranny. The Star-Spangled Banner yet waves and its indomitable spirit still lives in the hearts of American patriots, whose numbers are growing in number and commitment every day now. Long may its true principles of freedom and justice rule!