Bishop E.W. Jackson says Al Sharpton Preaching Tyre Nichols Funeral Makes Mockery of the Tragedy

WASHINGTON -- Bishop E.W. Jackson, President and Founder of STAND -- Staying True to America’s National Destiny -- says Al Sharpton should not be allowed to preach the eulogy for Tyre Nichols.

Jackson says, “If the facts as we now know them are proved in a court of law, the former police officers deserve life in prison for their callousness and depraved indifference to human life.” He adds however that this is clearly not a racial issue, but one of “humanity,” which should unite rather than divide us.

The Bishop argues, “Al Sharpton is one of the most divisive figures in America. He is a racial demagogue, a liar and a Democrat partisan. Nobody thinks of him as a man of decency, honor or compassion. He is a con-man who would elbow his mother out of the way to get in front of a camera. He brings nothing but distrust and destruction in his wake. The black community needs leaders to bring police and the community together to stop the epidemic of crime that is taking thousands of black lives annually.”

Jackson laments the 315 children murdered in inner city violence since 2020, which he alleges “has gotten no attention” because “they aren’t being killed by police or ‘white supremacists.’” Data shows murders of black victims increased by 25% annually since 2019. Jackson criticizes the establishment black leaders and the discredited Black Lives Matter organization: “The only time black lives matter to these people is if a cop is involved in the death. Forty times more black adults and children are killed by black criminals who mostly get away with it. The lives of these black victims apparently don’t matter.”

Jackson is the author of a new book, “Sweet Land of Liberty - Reflections of a Patriot Descended from Slaves.” He calls his book a blueprint for securing America’s future as a nation of unity, peace and prosperity for all as opposed to the racial tribalism being pushed by the Democrat Party and their leftist allies.

Bishop Jackson’s new book is available at faithfultext.com or wherever books are sold.