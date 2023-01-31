Political

Critical Alert on Convention of States in Montana

Montana is a particularly critical state because in 2007 Montana rescinded all previous Article V Constitutional Convention applications. If the Montana Legislature passes SJ2, the United States is closer to the 34 states required to call a dangerous Constitutional Convention. All Americans should oppose this attempt to rewrite our Constitution.

Urgent Alert Montana Convention of States

SJ2: Article V Constitutional Convention has passed the Senate Business, Labor, and Economic Affairs Committee. SB211 a companion bill will soon be heard in the same committee.

Please contact All Republican Senators:

MESSAGE: I am a Republican and oppose SJ2 the Constitutional Convention of States and SB211 providing for Commissioners or delegates to an Article V Convention. SB211 also attempts to impose an Article V Convention rule that provides each state will have one vote. The only power Article V gives to states is to make an application to Congress for an Article V Convention. Article V gives the power to Congress to call the Convention, so Congress will set the time and place for the Convention.

Article V does not specify how delegates will be selected or how many votes each state will have, but no reasonable person can imagine a scenario where states like California with 52 Congressmen or Texas with 38 Congressmen would agree to have just one vote at the Convention like Montana with only 2 Congressmen. That is totally unreasonable. In the past, the U.S. Senate passed legislation on rules for an Article V Convention using the Electoral College representation for each state, 2 Senators, and the number of Congressmen from each state. It is reasonable that Congress will determine how many delegates each state will receive under the necessary and proper clause of the Constitution. After the Convention convenes those who control the gavel can make their own rules for the Convention regardless of any bill like SB211 passed by Montana.

Organizations like the Convention of States already have an unlimited Convention planned according to their own Pocket Guide, available on their website, which lists dozens of proposed amendments. Of course, the first target of the radical Democrat delegates would be the repeal of the Second Amendment.

(Or write your own message)

Copy of SJ2: https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2023/billhtml/SJ0002.htm

Copy of SB211: https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2023/billhtml/SB0211.htm

Article V of the U.S. Constitution:

The Congress, whenever two-thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution, or, on the application of the legislatures of two-thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which, in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several states, or by conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress; provided that no amendment which may be made prior to the year one thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any manner affect the first and fourth clauses in the ninth section of the first article; and that no state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate.