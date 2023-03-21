Political

Nullify the World Health Organization

URGENT; ACT NOW:The WHO, working in conjunction with the Biden administration, has published a draft of its planned global pandemic treaty, the “Zero Draft of the International Instrument on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response.”This agreement, if implemented, would dramatically increase the WHO’s power, making its edicts (including in response to “pandemics”) legally binding on its member states, putting Americans under the control of its authoritarian bureaucrats.

Furthermore, the Biden administration is attempting to impose this treaty on the American people without ratification by a two-thirds majority of the U.S. Senate. The WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body will meet from February 27 through March 3 to finalize this proposal.

Additionally, the WHO’s International Health Regulations Review Committee (IHRRC) met in January to finalize the proposed IHR amendments, which will further enable Covid medical tyranny (including vaccine passports) and empower international bureaucracy at the expense of American sovereignty. The World Health Assembly would then consider these amendments at its next meeting in late May. Already, the WHO recently considered recommending travel checks in response to a new strain of Covid.

State legislators have a key role in stopping these globalist schemes — they have a duty to nullify it (i.e., prevent its enforcement within their state’s borders), along with every other unconstitutional treaty, law, or edict. This is not just “a federal issue,” and state legislators have no excuse for not acting. Contact your state legislators and urge them to enforce the U.S. Constitution through nullification.

Contact your state legislators and urge them to enact strong legislation fully preventing the implementation and/or enforcement of the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty, along with the proposed amendments to the WHO’s IHR. State governments have an important role in preserving liberty — we cannot afford for them to squander it.

