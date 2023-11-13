Catholics Condemning the Removal of Bishop of Diocese of Tyler, Texas

ST. LOUIS -- Jere Palazzolo, the president of Catholic Healthcare International, and Dr. George Mychaskiw, president of the Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, today issued the following statement regarding the removal of Joseph Strickland as Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas:

Catholic Healthcare International and the Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, strongly and unequivocally condemn the removal of our brother, Joseph Strickland, as Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

Bishop Strickland is a true guardian of the Deposit of Faith in the Catholic Church and follows in the footsteps of the Lord Jesus Christ in bringing people to salvation. The Deposit of Faith and the fundamental pillars of the Catholic Church are faithful, true and unchanging. They cannot and will not be modified to suit the trends of a popular, self-absorbed and sinful culture. True love is not in feel-good platitudes and vague notions of synodality, but rather in guiding the sinner to repentance and salvation. This is seldom easy and often uncomfortable, but such is the nature of repentance and salvation.



The path to damnation is easy and comfortable, the way of salvation is necessarily difficult and arduous. Our brother Joseph is a true shepherd in guiding us on that way and should be celebrated, rather than cast aside. We stand with Bishop Strickland and pray for him and the Holy Catholic Church.



"But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach {to you} a gospel other than the one that we preached to you, let that one be accursed! As we have said before, and now I say again, if anyone preaches to you a gospel other than the one that you received, let that one be accursed!" (Gal 1:6-9)



Signed,



Jere Palazzolo, MHA, President, Catholic Healthcare International

George Mychaskiw II, DO, FAAP, FACOP, FASA, President, Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering