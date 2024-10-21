Political

Biden Administration Attempts to Seize the Means of Agriculture

Conservation or Communism?

“It’s not about conservation; it’s about control.” At September’s Eagle Council 52, Executive Director of American Stewards of Liberty Margaret Byfield shared her story about her family ranch being ripped away after environmentalists and heavy federal regulations had harassed them. When President Joe Biden announced an executive order on his sixth day in office to conserve at least 30% of all U.S. lands and water by 2030, she knew from personal experience that family property rights were under attack.

Biden’s “America the Beautiful Plan.”, known as 30 x 30, opens the doors to implement the Left’s climate agenda. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 shifted the focus of the agriculture industry. The language now urges farmers to “prioritize projects and activities that mitigate or address climate change through the management of agricultural production, including by reducing or avoiding greenhouse gas emissions.” Instead of curating food production as their priority, they will buy electric equipment, decrease cattle because of “cow flatulence,” and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their facilities. Less time spent on actual food production means less food entering family homes at greater expense which must be passed on to consumers.

A.J. Richards, a Wyoming rancher, became aware of the threats to our food supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Eagle Council, he shared his concerns by saying:

There are only 87 million heads of beef cattle left in the country. Now when I say beef cattle, I mean cattle in that supply chain – I’m talking bulls and calves and mama cows and everything- which means you’re not processing them because if you do, you have nothing left. It takes about a full cow to feed a family of four in a year… we are on the precipice of famine.

He goes on to say that our food supply chain is so complex that any hiccup could bring it completely to a halt. For example, in 2021, one of the largest meat packers was hacked by Russians and had to pay a ransom of $11 million in Bitcoin in order to use their own facilities. In an effort to streamline the farm-to-table industry without the overregulation of the federal government, Richards created a platform called From the Farm to connect consumers directly with farmers. This would create more resiliency in our food supply because it promotes fair pricing and financial stability for small farms, especially those who do not want to live under the crushing regulation of the federal government.

While the federal government continues to squat on more and more land, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed a rule that created a new type of company called a Natural Asset Company (NAC). NACs would be allowed to purchase public and private land as long as they do not use it for “unsustainable” activities like mining. Anyone, including foreign adversaries, could invest in these companies ultimately having a voice in our nation’s land use. Fortunately, after much pressure from the grassroots, the SEC withdrew their rule.

Congress has not been quiet either. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) made a statement about withdrawing his co-sponsorship of bills that involve the preservation of certain federal lands. He explained that he was no longer confident that Biden would protect the integrity of landowners.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) had a strong rebuke for the Biden administration as well:

The 30×30 initiative is an extension of the top-down, central planning vision Washington bureaucrats hiding in federal agencies possess. DC bureaucrats believe they know what is best for rural America, all while they live in a concrete swamp completely detached from the producers who feed, fuel, and clothe our nation and the world.

Sen. Cramer also pushed back on the talking points from Martha Williams, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. He explains that Biden never defines “conservation” in his executive order and asks how she will implement his agenda without a definition. She was unable to give a clear answer.

In December, Congress could consider a reauthorization of the Agriculture Improvement Act otherwise known as the “Farm Bill.” Eagle Forum is working with organizations and elected officials to ensure that the language of the bill prioritizes farm sovereignty and property rights. The next administration will have immense power over these issues, so vote wisely.