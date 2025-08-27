Political

I apologize for the rambling nature of this post but I want to make several points and this is the only way I know how to do that. I wrote this article to appeal to liberals. If I change the hearts of minds of just one person, it's worth it to me. Please share it with any liberal family or friends that you have. All they can do is say - NO. But, you just might plant a seed if you try.

Remember when WOKE companies like Coca-Cola & Target & American Express were pushing the "diversity, equity & inclusion" narrative in America - and trying to bully us into believing that America is racist and unfair and the rest of the world is not. They even wanted American children to believe that slavery originated in America! That's total BS.

America is one of the ONLY truly diverse places in the world and Vermont Republic, USA was the first state in the WORLD to officially abolish slavery in 1777. So, America was the FIRST COUNTRY in the world to abolish slavery - that’s the truth no matter how they spin it.

America is a melting pot of cultures & nationalities - blended together and bound together by the very fact that we are all AMERICAN.

Democrats want you to believe that where we came from is more important than the fact that we are all American. What makes America successful is the fact that we are diverse but assimilated Americans and we stand together as one people - as Americans - ONE NATION UNDER GOD.

Below are pictures from Communist China, Japan, South Korea, India, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa & South America. There is NO diversity virtually anywhere in the world except in America, Europe & Australia. STOP BUYING THE CON. STOP LETTING TEACHERS OR PUNDITS SCHOOL YOUR CHILDREN IN A LIE.

Ask yourself why it's OK for EVERY OTHER COUNTRY in the world to NOT be diverse? The real reason is that these countries want America to exterminate all white people, Christians & Jews and send our money to them so they can continue to segregate themselves!

This is the leadership of Communist China. Do you see any diversity here? NONE. Where are the women? Where are the white people? Where are the people of color? JOKE.

The DOJ just arrested a Chinese national sent to America as a student that was caught secretly shipping our military equipment, guns and ammunition to his comrades in North Korea! That is NOT American!

This is India. There is NO diversity - other than a racist class system that discriminates against the poor. India is considered to be one of the most racist countries on earth.

