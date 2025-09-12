Political

Regarding the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Wikipedia calls him a “right-wing political activist.” That is a gross distortion and over-simplification. Speaking personally, I am deeply saddened and impacted by this assassination. I believe that Charlie was a future president and a gifted communicator, with a remarkably agile mind coupled to a deep commitment to Christianity, the United States, and to the founding principles of this country. His mind was a beacon, and his heart was pure and kind.

His assassination was an act of political violence, one that I think is on par with the notable domestic US political assassinations of the 1960s. Given his role as both a political and a spiritual leader, I personally think that the best analogy is the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. Others criticize me for saying that. Time will tell on that point. But it is indisputable that this event has occurred at a crucial point in modern US politics. The left and the Democrat party has suffered a major electoral defeat. It is facing a possible existential crisis, and yet not only refuses to reform and adapt but seems to be doubling down. The weaponized hate and division promoted on both social and corporate media is like nothing I have seen since the Vietnam war.

And at this critical junction, as the political conflict is really heating up for the midterm elections, we have this. The left and their corporate media surrogates seem to think that the political right are over reacting, as if Charlie Kirk is, as one post on “X” posited, “just another Nazi".” Just a MAGA leader. Just a Christian nutcase with influence over a small following of impressionable young students. Turning Point USA was just a fringe protest movement of far-right-wing radical youth. It is so easy to be infuriated at these intentional mischaracterizations.

I feel that emotion tug at my gut, just as I felt the pull when a young doctor with TDS that was called to testify by Senator Blumenthal at the recent Homeland Security investigations committee accused me of promoting violence - as did the Senator. How could I not be furious at being defamed once again? But I did not have the luxury of letting my anger get the best of me.

The risk here is that those of us who identify with MAGA and MAHA movements will lose self-control, and jump to conclusions. After being subjected to years of targeted hate and (frankly) violence of a wide variety of forms, it is so, so easy to dehumanize those who oppose us just as they seek to dehumanize us. So easy in our anger to lash out and say, write, or post intemperate words. But, as Dr. Toby Rogers found out during the hearing, the internet never forgets. “Nuremberg 2” and metaphors involving death for our opponents do not move the ball down the field, and can come back to really bite. Our opponents will do anything to project onto us the violent intent that they themselves are guilty of.

I am deeply disturbed and saddened by what has happened, and also by what i am learning about the left in this country by their words and actions. They live in a separate reality and have been dehumanizing us for years. In my mind, I am also gaining insight into the impact of the years of targeted hate directed at me. This evil is not banal. It is systemic. Last night on Newsmax I mentioned the prospect of civil war as a risk. The thought that this professional killing may have been backed by a foreign adversary keeps coming to mind. The USA is a powder keg. The left is filled with of hate, fury and frustration fanned by corporate media. The situation is a set up for foreign adversaries to act to light the fire.

I am very aware of the information first provided by Steven Crowder this morning:

But this narrative strikes me as all too convenient, too perfect. For me, this implied neat narrative about antifa and trans activism being the motivator for the shooting is too stereotypical. Too convenient.

My point is that the United States, and the current Administration led by Donald Trump, has many global geopolitical enemies. Enemies are both foreign and domestic. At this point in time, US politics and civics have become a powder keg waiting to explode if it encounters a match. Why wouldn’t foreign or domestic enemies seek to light that match, to watch us explode with internal conflict? It is precisely what should be expected. It is the logical and foreseeable outcome of all of this promoted hate.

Don’t bite on that hook. That is all I am asking. Keep that anger inside for now. Bide your time, watch, listen, think. You should be mad as hell about what just took place. I certainly am. But don’t be stupid. If you act out in either word or deed, our opponents will then weaponize that to justify more violence or violent rhetoric. Bide your time, and remember that it is early in the information cycle, and we do not have the facts we need to draw conclusions about motivation or responsibility. It may be that some evil force is trying to set off the powder keg for their own nefarious purpose.

Thank you for reading and considering these opinions.

Best wishes, and God Bless America and the family of Charlie Kirk, who was not a far-right activist, but rather a great American leader, father, husband, and friend of all. I miss him and mourn for him deeply. I hope you do also.

------------------------------

Robert W. Malone is an inventor of mRNA & DNA vaccines, RNA as a drug. Scientist, physician, writer, podcaster, commentator and advocate. Believer in our fundamental freedom of free speech.