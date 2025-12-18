Dianne Mitchell for SC State House

- The Purpose of your Life -
- Revisiting the Great Work of Medical Missionary Dr. Anne Livingston in Haiti
- "I Beat Hitler!"
- Dick Cheney Was a Great Boss
- Has the Bethlehem Star Mystery Been Unveiled?
- Christmas Season in Western North Carolina
- Appeals Court Refuses to Dismiss Greenville County Republican Chairman’s Contempt Case
- 2026 US Senate Race in North Carolina
- U.S. Tomahawk Missiles and Ukraine
- Time of Reassessment America
- Get US Out! of the USMCA
- Teachers’ Unions’ Backing of Radical ‘No Kings’ Rallies Speaks Volumes about America’s Education System
- The Battle for Pokrovsk
- The Fall of Man: John Calvin, Leibniz, and Deeper Truths
- Public Advocate CEO Eugene Delgaudio Asks President Trump to Punish Discover - Debanking Link to Southern Poverty Law Center Cited
