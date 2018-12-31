Political

We Must Stop ERA!

“It isn’t what I think feminists thought they were signing up for.”

This quote was in the New York Times on Christmas Day 2018. Fortunately, some women have realized that they have been sold a lie under the guise of “feminism”. Feminism has had the terrible effect of making women unhappy and their lives worse off. There is a much better way: Join Eagle Forum and learn the truth about liberalism.

Stop ERA“Equal Rights” is not about equality and any effort to enforce “equal rights” harms women. We cannot let an emotional chant change the fundamental laws of our Constitutional rights.

Please help Eagle Forum to defeat a bad idea: amending our U.S. Constitution to put the so-called “Equal Rights Amendment” into law. And yet, there is a new attempt to ratifyERA in the Virginia state legislature.

We must defeat the illegal attempt to shoe-horn ERA into the U.S. Constitution. The feminists are trying to sell “equal rights” – but there is nothing equal about ERA. This bad amendment would harm women.

“Let us not grow weary in doing good… for you shall reap, if you do not grow weary.” Galatians 6:9

