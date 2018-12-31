Political

Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Slate of Boards and Commissions Appointments

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced two appointments to the University of South Carolina (USC) Board of Trustees and one to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.

The governor has chosen Richard A. (Dick) Jones, Jr. of Greenville to fill the gubernatorially appointed at-large seat on the USC Board of Trustees. Jones, a former member of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, is a senior attorney at the Greenville law firm Dobson, Jones, Ball, Phillips & Bridges. Jones is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law and received his Master of Laws in Taxation from Georgetown University. Jones’ seat was previously held by Thomas C. Cofield of Lexington, who resigned on December 14.

Governor McMaster has also appointed Carey D. (Dan) Adams of Travelers Rest as the governor’s designee on the USC Board of Trustees. Adams is the owner of The Capital Corporation, an investment banking firm and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and its graduate school of banking. He is the Chairman of the Palmetto Promise Institute and sits on the Artisphere Board. Adams’ new position was previously held by Mark Buyck of Florence.

“The University of South Carolina has served as our state’s flagship institution of higher education for over two hundred and seventeen years,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “It has produced generations of leaders who have helped shape the history our state, our nation and the world. Mr. Jones and Mr. Adams understand that our state’s future economic prosperity and success is enhanced by vibrant, robust, and dynamic research universities, colleges, and technical schools. I know they will provide the board of trustees with innovative leadership and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Additionally, Governor McMaster has appointed Ben W. Satcher to fill Mr. Jones’ position on the Commission on Higher Education. Satcher, who has served as the Chief Development Officer of the Kappa Alpha Order Education Foundation since 2008, is a graduate of Clemson University and lives in Lexington, S.C.

Governor McMaster has now appointed three new members to the Commission on Higher Education, including former state senator Wes Hayes as Chairman of the Commission and Upstate businessman Charles Dalton.