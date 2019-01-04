Political

A Strongly Recommended Book: Jihadist Psychopath by Jamie Glazov

Every now and then I recommend a book that I feel states exceptionally well essential but not widely known truths necessary to rescue our country from serious error and danger. This particular danger is Islamic Jihad in its several forms and phases including migration and stealth infiltration into American government, academia, business, and culture.

Jamie Glazov's recently published Jihadist Psychopath: How He is Charming, Seducing, and Devouring Us is not a fiction thriller. It is sobering and sometimes scary non-fiction book filled with many uncomfortable truths--truths that we must face if we are to save our country from the ultimate horror and oppression of Jihad, when its victims finally realize they are in its death grip. As Sun Tsu wrote: knowing your enemy is essential for victories. Denial of essential truths and substituting polical correctness for uncomfortable truths are sure roads to national destruction.

An essential concept of the book is "Jihad Denial," refusing to believe the nature of Islam according to its own sacred tests and 1400 years of demonstrated history. Jihad Denial is the deceived state that insists that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance despite all evidence to the contrary and common sense. .Another theme is the similarity of patterns from stealth Jihad to final violent and often genocidal Jihad to the pattern used by psychopaths to enslave and destroy their victims.

Here are a few celebrity comments on Jihadist Psychopath:

"The denail of evil is...the most dangerous of all the denials in which human being engage...making Jihadist Psychopath one of the most important books of the present time" - Dennis Prager, national rado talk show host and author.

"Hard as it is to believe, many in the West simply will not take the time and trouble to understand the threat posed by radical Islamist terrorism...Now Jamie Glazov has written this century's counterpart to Burnham's classic work [Suicide of the West] and will doubtless upset those determined not to analyze for themselves the nature of the underlying phenomenon." - John Bolton, President Trump's National Security Adviser.

"This work is steeped in the richness of history, psychology, military donflict, and religion--and exposes the pathological Stockholm syndrome that the West has develped in the hands of our enemy" - Steve Emerson, investigative journalist and author on terrorism.

"In this book, he explains why so many of our leaders in academia, media, and politics behave like ostriches when confronted with the dangerous threat of Islamic Jihadism." - Geert Wilders, MP, Netherlands.

"The peculiar dynamic of our times, of Islamic Jihadis killing people followed by Western authorities defending Islam and increasing measures to grant more concessions to Muslim groups cannot be fully explained by any counterterror strategy or geopolitical consideration...

Glazov reaches into the realms of psycho-pathology to clarify this odd phenomenon and succeeds in shedding light on it where numerous conventional thinkers failed." - Robert Spencer, renowned scholar and author on Islam.

"Jamie Glazov's Jihadist Psychopath profoundly captures the essence of the seductive but deadly nature of the Jihadist Character." - None Darwish, Christian convert and author.

"Much of the global Islamic movement's strategy for Jihad hinges on the ignorance of the West regarding their doctrine and modus operandi." - Chris Gaubatz, coauthor of Muslm Mafia [the Muslim Brotherhood]

"Jamie Glazov's Jihadist Psychopath should be required reading for every American and Westerner interested in saving our civilization....This book gives a dire warning about what is coming and contains monumental revelations that will shock and disturb you." - Brigitte Gabriel, renowned author and terrorism expert.

This book also details how thoroughly the Muslim Brotherhood and their defenders infiltrated the Obama Administration and Deep State. The Jihad Denial allies of the Brotherhood also infiltrated even the Trump Administration. Trump has, however, begun to replace key Cabinet and staff members whose Jihad Denial views on the nature of radical Islamic Jihad are out of tune with Trump's more realistic and informed views. The first to go was Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who unfortunately fired the conservatives on his staff and replaced them with Obama loyalists. Some of the others may surprise you. They are on pages 186 to 193 of this 197 page book.

You owe it to yourself, your family, and your country to read it.