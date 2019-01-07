Political

Director Bryan Stirling to Continue Leading S.C. Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that Bryan Stirling will continue serving as the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC). Director Stirling was first appointed to his current position by former Governor Nikki Haley in October of 2013. Prior to becoming director of SCDC, Stirling served as Chief of Staff to then Governor Haley and served as a Deputy Attorney General from 2006 to 2012.

"Bryan Stirling is the most innovative and effective director ever to lead our state corrections system, and his passion and relentlessness is recognized across the nation," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "His focus on workforce readiness among inmates has resulted in South Carolina having one of the lowest recidivism rates in the country and more former inmates are re-entering their communities with a job than ever before. South Carolina is a safer place because of Director Stirling’s leadership."

"I’m honored to continue my service as director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections under Governor McMaster's leadership," said Director Stirling. "I will continue to focus on increasing staff pay in the most critical areas of the agency, improving re-entry programming for those returning to the community, and reducing contraband cell phones by serving as a member of the Association of State Correctional Administrators/Cellular Telecommunications Industry Task Force. I look forward to working with Governor McMaster to enhance the overall safety and security of our institutions for staff, inmates, and the community."

During his time at SCDC, Director Stirling has increased the average salary for correctional officers by 28%, from $26,826 to $34,311. Under Director Stirling’s leadership, SCDC has partnered with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to bolster pre-release programs to enhance inmates’ opportunities for successful re-entry into the community. South Carolina’s recidivism rate has decreased to 22.3%, which is one of the lowest in the country.

Director Stirling has also been a national leader in his efforts to give states the ability to block contraband cell phone signals in prisons.