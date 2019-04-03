Political

Duncan Signs Discharge Petition to Stand Against Infanticide

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) signed the discharge petition put forth by House Republican Whip Steve Scalise to force a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner.

“This debate isn’t about abortion—it is about ensuring babies who survive an abortion get the same level of life-saving medical care as any other baby. It’s disheartening that we are even at a point where it is controversial to take a stand against infanticide in Congress. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act should be the easiest vote to ever cast to stand for all life, born and unborn. The American people deserve to know where their elected officials stand on infanticide.”

