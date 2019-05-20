Political

ICYMI: Duncan Stands Up for South Carolina Businesses

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) testified before the U.S. International Trade Commission in support of the United States Trade Representative’s enforcement of the decision by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to level the playing field in the global aircraft marketplace.

Background: The United States brought a WTO challenge to the EU subsidization of Airbus in 2004. In 2011, the WTO found that the EU provided $18 billion in subsidized financing to Airbus between 1968 to 2006, which in turn aided Airbus in launching aircraft around the world and caused Boeing to lose global market share.

