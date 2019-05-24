Political

SCGOP Welcomes Lancaster County Clerk of Court- Jeff Hammond to the Republican

SCGOP Chairman, Drew McKissick, released the following statement regarding the decision announced today by Lancaster County Clerk of Court, Jeff Hammond, to switch to the Republican Party.

“As chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, I am pleased to welcome Lancaster County Clerk of Court, Jeff Hammond, to the Republican Party. Our party is one built on inclusiveness, family values and conservative principles- all of which Jeff is well known for. As Jeff stated when announcing his decision to switch parties, the Democratic party has swung so far to the left that sensible members who have stood with them for decades are now bolting. We look forward to welcoming more conservative Democrats into our party as they come to fully understand just how extreme their party has become.”

Statement from Lancaster County Clerk of Court, Jeff Hammond, on today’s announcement:

“I am excited today to announce that I am joining the Republican Party. For over 18 years, I have been focused on being the guardian of the taxpayer’s courthouse facility and records. At the end of the day, my conservative values no longer align with the Democrat Party of today. Serving as your Clerk of Court is a public trust, and a trust that I take very seriously. I look forward to continuing to serve our county as well as safeguarding your taxpayer dollars for the next 4 years.”

Background on Jeff Hammond: