Political

Watch Party for Trump Re-Election Announcement!

The GCGOP, SCGOP, and the GYR’s (Greenville Young Republicans) are hosting a watch party this Tuesday night (June 18) starting at 6:45PM. Join fellow Republicans as we watch and celebrate President Trump’s announcement of his campaign for his second term.

We will be gathering at the upstairs meeting room at our GCGOP Headquarters. The SCGOP will be supplying food and drinks.

We hope that you will join us to watch this historic announcement and campaign kick-off for President Trump’s second term. This is a great time to come out and meet fellow Republicans as we prepare for Victory in 2020.