Political

USPIE on the Dr. Duke Show

USPIE Leadership talks with Dr. Duke Pesta about USPIE's Position on Comprehensive Sexuality Education

Dr. Duke Pesta talks with U.S. Parents Involved In Education leadership members Sandy Torosian and April Few about their position on the new COMPREHENSIVE SEX ED material being pushed in schools across the country.

PIE Leadership talks with Dr. Duke Pesta about USPIE's Position on Comprehensive Sexuality Education Dr. Duke Pesta talks with U.S. Parents Involved In Education leadership members Sandy Torosian and April Few about their position on the new COMPREHENSIVE SEX ED material being pushed in schools across the country.