MAGA Teen Band Tours Kentucky for McConnell and Trump

MAGA Teen Band - The Terry Train -- performing outside second Democratic debates in Detroit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Teen rock band, The Terry Train, to make six Kentucky stops in support of the re-election of Mitch McConnell and President Trump. They will be traveling in 37' Motor Coach.

At each stop, they will perform live their widely covered song, CNN Sucks!

They will also premier a song supporting Mitch McConnell and President Trump.

Terry Train exploded on the scene when their new single "CNN Sucks!" was reported on by The Washington Post, Rush Limbaugh, Huffington Post, Gateway Pundit, and many other media outlets.

Terry Train is comprised of four teenage brothers, ages 16, 15, 14, and 13, performing and recording rock and roll political parody songs.

Oldest brother band member, Randy, says:

"We like Senator McConnell, because he's helping President Trump. Twitter, Antifa, CNN, and other bullies are attacking Senator McConnell, and downplaying the death threats against him because of their own agenda. We're coming to Kentucky to show our support for Mitch McConnell and President Trump, and to push back against these bullies."