Political

David Weikle for Senate

Conservatives of the Upstate will hold their September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 7-8pm at Coyote Coffee in Easley located at 1035 South Pendleton Street, Easley, SC 29642. For more information go to www.conservtivesoftheupstate.com

The public is invited. Please consider purchasing a beverage or ordering off their delicious menu to support their allowing us to use their venue for our meeting. Our guest speaker will be David Weikle who has announced his candidacy to run against present Sen. Lindsey Graham in the Republican Primary. The public will be allowed to ask questions. For more info on his candidacy: www.facebook.com/Weiklefor Senate