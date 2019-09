Political

Sanford Gets a Taste of Trump Country at BBQ Event

One of the interesting events at Jeff Duncan’s Faith & Freedom BBQ on Monday, August 26th was former SC Gov. Mark Sanford showing up who is considering running against Trump because he is upset with Trump causing him to lose his US congressional seat due to protesting against Trump. When being interviewed, he got bombarded with Trump supporters and their signs where they were making it very known that this was Trump country shouting “Trump, Trump, Trump ...”