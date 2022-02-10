Political

VoterGA Refutes Raffensperger's Letter to Members of Congress

New information shines light on deceptive statements

ATLANTA -- VoterGA announced today that it has released a 42-point report refuting Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's 10-page letter to the Georgia Congressional members and the Georgia General Assembly. The report contends the letter contained false information and was inconsistent with the Georgia General Assembly findings. The letter, sent on January 6, 2021, claimed that then President Donald J. Trump and his attorneys, made false statements about the integrity of Georgia's 2020 Presidential election.

Details in the VoterGA report are based on original General Assembly testimony from December of 2020 and new corroborating information revealed during the last year through:

Additional legal evidence that has been made available through court cases;

The General Assembly's passage of a new law to make ballot images public;

Georgia Open Records Requests that have either been fulfilled or denied;

Extensive independent research that has been conducted into the election.

The report cites several false or deceptive statements in each section of Secretary Raffensperger's original letter including allegations involving:

Dominion voting machines;

Absentee ballots;

Poll watcher accessibility;

Ineligible voters voting.

The 17-page VoterGA report also contains dozens of references to source documents that support its conclusions. These include affidavits, studies, hearing testimony, videos and a variety of investigative research regarding the November 2020 election.

The report was presented by Garland Favorito, Bob Coovert and Bryan Geels during a 10am VoterGA press conference held in Roswell. Legislators, county election officials and the Secretary of State were invited to attend in-person or on-line and encouraged to ask questions. VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito, who authored the report, explained its purpose: "We must have an undistorted, precise understanding of facts about improprieties of the November 2020 election to make the changes necessary to ensure the integrity of the 2022 elections."

