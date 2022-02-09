Political

Biden, Dem Lawmakers Take Cash from Convicted Terrorist Financier

Emadeddin Muntasser, was convicted in January 2008 on counts of conspiring to defraud the United States government, lying to the FBI and engaging in a scheme to conceal evidence. - Emadeddin Muntasser/Facebook

A convicted felon accused by the US government of supporting “the cause of violent jihad” — and promoting 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden — donated to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and a host of progressive Democrats following his release from prison, records show.

Emadeddin Muntasser, 57, and two of his associates were convicted in January 2008 on counts of conspiring to defraud the United States government, lying to the FBI and engaging in a scheme to conceal evidence. The charges stemmed from their operation of an Islamic charity that acted as a front to finance Islamic jihad abroad and lying about the organization in order to obtain tax-exemption status.

“Today’s verdict is a milestone in our efforts against those who conceal their support for extremist causes behind the veil of humanitarianism. For years, these defendants used an allegedly charitable organization as a front for the collection of donations that they used to support violent jihadists,” Kenneth L. Wainstein, Assistant Attorney General for National Security said at the time.

During years-long criminal proceedings that followed the convictions were briefly tossed — only to be later reinstated in 2011. Muntasser ended up serving five months in a Rhode Island prison and another five months of home confinement, six months of supervised release and paid a $10,000 fine.

