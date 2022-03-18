Political

A Life-long Greenville Resident Files for County Council District 23

Born and raised in Greenville County, Dr. Ben Carper has officially announced his candidacy and filed today for County Council District 23 in Greenville County.

As a licensed South Carolina real estate sales agent, active in ministry as a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, and a lifelong resident of Greenville, Dr. Carper will be an active counselor representing all constituents. He is truly a “phone call away.”

With Greenville County experiencing a thriving business atmosphere, he will continue to support the business growth seen in Greenville County. He desires a strong business climate providing good jobs and incomes for the citizens of the district so his constituency can live, work, and play in District 23.

He understands business needs as a business owner and low-income needs for thirty years in Real Estate and will represent everyone in the district. He wants to unify district 23 with a positive message of growth and prosperity for all district citizens.

Dr. Carper’s goal is the safety, security, and prosperity of everyone in the district. He supports local law enforcement, clean streets, and safe neighborhoods.

He will also defend the taxpayer and protect individual liberty and the pride that comes with owning property. His campaign and county goals are centered around his love for Greenville County and its citizenry.

Dr. Carper's campaign motto is, “I love Greenville County and ALL its citizens.”

The primaries for County Council will be held June 9, 2022, with possible runoffs slated for June 28, 2022. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

You can reach Dr. Ben Carper at 864.269.3759 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please visit his website at www.drbencarper.com.