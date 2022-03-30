Political

Meadows Begins Campaign for Re-election to Greenville County Council

Greenville County Councilman Willis Meadows officially announced today the beginning of his campaign for re-election to Greenville County Council District 19 seat.

Meadows, chairman of County Council, who is currently owner of a Greenville insurance agency, said that he will continue to give the district "an effective, experienced and conservative voice on Greenville County Council."

"As a long-time resident of Greenville County I care deeply about our community," Meadows said. "District 19 is facing new challenges, presented by unprecedented growth. Along with the existing problems of development, congestion, and an increasing property tax burden, County Council continually faces new challenges that require common-sense solutions. I want to continue to help find these new common-sense solutions for our county just as I have done for the past four terms as a Council member. This approach is the same as I have used in my education and business careers for over five decades."

Meadows said he would continue to focus on constituent service as a councilman, using the same approach that has made his business successful.

"In government, just as in business, giving good service takes hard work and staying in touch with the people," Meadows said. "I will continue to put in the hours needed to communicate with the hardworking tax paying people of my district. My door will always be open and I will always be as close as a phone call," he said. "The most rewarding experiences on Council have been working with citizens of District 19 to improve public safety, clean up neighborhoods and promote sensible growth"

In addition to his service on County Council, Meadows has over 50 years of experience as a teacher, principal, and businessman in Greenville County which has prepared him to make good decisions as a County Council member.

Meadows worked in the School District of Greenville County from 1959-1974 where he was an administrator at Greenville High and Travelers Rest High. He was the headmaster at Shannon Forest Christian School from 1974-1982. He has served as a life, health and annuity insurance agent since 1982.

Meadows is an elder at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors at Greenville Federal Credit Union. He is also the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Miracle Hill Ministries and former chairman of the Greenville County LegislativeDelegation Transportation Committee. While on County Council he has served on the Finance Committee, Public Safety Committee, Intergovernmental Relations Committee, the Greenville Area Development Corporation, and the Appalachian Council of Governments.

He and his wife, Joanne, have two children, Ken Meadows and Tessa Barron, and five grandchildren.

Meadows has worked for the Republican Party as an Enoree Precinct Executive Committeeman. He has been a delegate to several Greenville County Republican Conventions and several South Carolina Republican Conventions.