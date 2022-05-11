Political

Catherine Davis Endorsed by Operation Rescue for Georgia Governor

WASHINGTON -- Operation Rescue is pleased to announce its endorsement of Catherine Davis for Governor of the State of Georgia in the Midterm Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.



Catherine is a strong conservative pro-life Republican who is uncompromising in her stand against what she calls the broken systems that are locking many Georgians into failure.



In addition to being a nationally recognized pro-life leader, Catherine is an advocate for the following issues:

Election Integrity

Religious Freedom

Medical Freedom

School Choice

Second Amendment Rights

Fair Tax System

"Let's look at our state and see all the broken pieces that we are being told to accept. Well, I can't accept it," Catherine Davis told a meeting of Georgia Republican Assembly last month. She promised to fight for positive changes that will benefit the people of Georgia.



"Catherine Davis has been a loyal friend for many years. I know her to be a woman of intelligence and integrity with strong convictions and boundless compassion for people. When she makes a promise, it is guaranteed she will keep it. If elected, I know she will be one of the best Governors that Georgia has ever had," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "Instead of supporting the same old establishment politicians that have let down the people of Georgia, I urge Republicans to cast their vote with confidence for Catherine Davis for Governor during the Primary Election on May 24."



To learn more about Catherine Davis or to support her campaign, please visit CatherineInTheCapitol.com.



Watch the full video of Catherine Davis' inspiring speech before the Georgia Republican Assembly. https://youtu.be/Yw21NjVy1bc



------------------------------

