Eagle Forum PAC Denounces Deeply Disturbing Greitens Campaign Ad

Greitens Must Withdraw From Race, Greitens is a CRINO – Conservative Republican in Name Only

Eagle Forum PAC, the political action committee started by conservative, pro-family stalwart Phyllis Schlafly, denounces the latest campaign ad by former disgraced Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in his bid for the Republican nomination for the 2022 US Senate race.

“Eric Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ campaign ad is deeply disturbing, authoritarian and anti-conservative,” stated Chairman Anne Schlafly Cori, a Missouri resident. “Advocating violence is a disqualifier for public office. Eric Greitens, a CRINO – Conservative Republican in Name Only – must withdraw immediately from the campaign,” she added.

Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman said, “Eagle Forum PAC supporters are staunch defenders of the U.S. Constitution and the Second Amendment. We work to elect candidates who share our strong conservative policy positions. This horrific ad – suggesting that firearms should be used to hunt human beings with whom he disagrees – debases the right to keep and bear arms, dishonors law enforcement and the military, and is antithetical to conservative pro-life values.”

Anne Schlafly Cori added, “Violence is never the answer. Not in our schools, not in our churches, not on our streets, not against politicians, Supreme Court Justices, pro-life centers or any activist. Those who wish to serve must lead by example. Eric Greitens is not fit to serve the voters of Missouri.”

Eagle Forum PAC has not, to date, endorsed a candidate in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Missouri. Eagle Forum PAC endorses candidates in primary and general elections who are committed to strengthen and protect families, children, national defense, and U.S. sovereignty. The Eagle Forum Candidate questionnaire can be found here.