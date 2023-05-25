Religious

Is There HOPE for Leaders on Capitol Hill? Alabaster House Hosts 3rd Annual Shape the Nations Conference & Gala

WASHINGTON -- Alabaster House will host the 3rd annual Shape the Nations Conference & Gala on June 5-6th, 2023, on Capitol Hill and the Museum of the Bible.



There are many strong leaders of faith in Washington, DC, but often, the public only knows a one-sided view - Washington is corrupt.



Is there HOPE for our government leaders?



Alabaster House is challenging the narrative – THERE IS HOPE IN WASHINGTON.

For 25 years, Kimberly & Randy Genau, founders, have worked on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., cultivating a place of REFUGE for government leaders, providing spiritual resources amidst the battles of public life, and allowing government leaders a place of support to help restore their lives and marriages and keep families together.



The event provides a behind-the-scenes view bringing together leaders of faith on Capitol Hill, with our attendees from all over the US (pastors, church leaders, and business leaders).



Attendees will hear firsthand testimonies of faith from government leaders, their perspectives on integrating business, government, and policy and have opportunities to pray with them.



At Alabaster House, we understand what it is like as a government official in Washington, D.C., to live in the battle of public life, not be trusted, and struggle with the many commitments causing strain on their marriages and family, not knowing where to turn.



"Alabaster House provides the time to not talk about politics, but a time to share in our faith, our families and pray together." -- Congressman Mike Bost



"Great to have the fellowship of a faith-based community and reconcile my faith with my role in Congress." -- Congressman Jay Obernolte



"In that stress...you need a refuge. This is a unique function that I don't think any other ministry here provides that level of refuge, not just mentally, but spiritually, and physically." -- Congressman Barry Loudermilk



We want our guests to hear and experience HOPE from our government leaders and take the renewed HOPE for our nation back to their communities, churches, and businesses.



Speakers include Former Sec. of Labor Alex Acosta, Dr. Ben Carson*, Sen. James Lankford* OK, Rep. Buddy Carter GA-1, Rep. Congressman Gary Palmer AL-6, Rep. Barry Loudermilk GA-11, and Rep. John Moolenaar MI-2. *Invited but not confirmed



For ticket and sponsorship information, go to https://www.alabasterhouse.org/



Contact: Kimberly Genau, Co-Founder of Alabaster House. 202.302.0717