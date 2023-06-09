Religious

FRC's Tony Perkins Statement on the Passing of CBN and Regent University's Pat Robertson

Robertson speaking at the Florida Economics Club in 1986.

WASHINGTON -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. M. G. "Pat" Robertson earlier today. Robertson served as founder and chairman of The Christian Broadcasting Network; as well as founder, chancellor, and CEO of Regent University. Robertson was 93 years old.



Perkins stated: "I am grateful for the vision and courage of Pat Robertson. My first formal introduction into the world of government and political action was in the wake of his run for president and the creation of the Christian Coalition. It was a shaping experience to serve as chairman of the coalition in Baton Rouge many years ago. Pat's vision and legacy as a man of God and a man of action will live on and continue to inspire."