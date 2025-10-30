Religious

Church Safety Conference to Equip Faith Leaders with Practical Security, Mental Health, and Emergency Response Skills

LANSING, Mich. — The Church Safety Conference, a one-day event dedicated to helping churches and faith communities strengthen physical security, mental health support, and emergency preparedness, will take place on November 21nd and 22nd at Graham Church. The conference brings together safety professionals, clergy, counselors, and volunteers for hands-on training, expert panels, and practical tools tailored to houses of worship of all sizes.

The conference addresses rising concerns about safety at religious gatherings by offering sessions on active threat response, risk assessment, mental health first aid, youth protection, and crisis communications. Attendees will hear from law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, licensed counselors, and experienced church safety directors who will share realistic, cost-conscious strategies that churches can implement immediately. Workshops include tabletop exercises, de-escalation techniques, child protection policies, and guidance on creating inclusive safety plans that respect congregational values.

“Churches should be places of welcome, healing, and refuge — and they must also be prepared to protect the people who come through their doors,” said Dr. James McGarvey, Executive Director of the Church Safety Guys. “Our goal is to give leaders simple, practical steps and the confidence to act before, during, and after incidents, while also supporting the emotional and spiritual needs of their communities.”

In addition to training, the conference will showcase vendor exhibits offering security technology, background-check services, pastoral counseling resources, and emergency preparedness kits designed for faith-based settings. A networking session will allow attendees to ask questions on their own church situations and be better prepared for emergency situations. Early-bird registration is available through www.churchfacilitysecurity.com, and scholarships are offered to smaller congregations and volunteer leaders who lack training budgets.

Organizers emphasize that safety planning is not about creating fear, but about ministry stewardship in the community— protecting people so congregations can continue their ministries uninterrupted with a ministry first focus. The Church Safety Guys promote a “ministry first” balanced approach to church and House of Worship security and safety. They regularly consult and share best practices with churches all over North America and create mini-conferences for churches that are willing to host.