Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 9-13, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 9, 2019: Tonight Betty Cornett welcomes her husband, Tim Cornett, to share his testimony and how he got started in ministry. Tim reveals how a four-day fast led to a confirmation that he was to start in ministry and how he met Betty during this period of fasting. Pastor Bill Wilson of Metro World Child discusses how his ministry spreads The Gospel to inner-city children around the world and inspires them to become leaders and witnesses to future generations. This program features the music of TV 57 Trio from Atlanta, Georgia.

Tuesday, September 10, 2019: Pastor Benny Littlejohn hosts a program about the ministry of Operation Christmas Child. Cathy Huffman, Judy Edwards, and Denise Brooks share how they became involved with this ministry and reveal how they gather shoeboxes full of presents to give to children in need around the world. Vladimir Prokhnevskiy of Kiev, Ukraine shares his testimony of having received one of these shoeboxes when he was a child. Tapestry Praise Team sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, September 11, 2019: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Christie DeJoris of Greenville, South Carolina to reveal how the Lord delivered her from depression, brought her back to church, and introduced her to the ministry of Celebrate Recovery. Tune in tonight as Christie reveals how Celebrate Recovery ministers to people who struggle with hurts, habits, and hangups. Second Calling performs live music tonight on Nite Line.

Thursday, September 12, 2019: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Terry and Kim Tripp for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Friday, September 13, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome AnnMarie Robertson back to Nite Line to share her testimony of receiving a double lung transplant ten days after she last appeared on the program. Her husband, James, joins her to share this powerful testimony of healing. Jesse Kraigel, who is a friend of the Robertsons, shares what it is like being blind, and he and AnnMarie Robertson sing on tonight’s program.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited.

