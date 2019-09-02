Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 2-6, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 2, 2019: Join Dante Thompson for an in-depth discussion on adoption as he welcomes Chauncey Smith, the author of So That’s Who I Am. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Chauncey reveals what it is like to be adopted and shares his journey of finding his biological family. This program also features the music of Johnathan Bond of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tuesday, September 3, 2019: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dr. Wayne Bray, the lead pastor of First Baptist Simpsonville, to discuss his latest book, Inside Out: Christian Hope in a World of Contradictions. Tonight Dr. Bray provides insight into how Christians should respond to chaos. Sean D. Harvey, the author of Culture of Sonship: Restoring Kingdom Identity examines the current culture of the American church and reveals the importance of discipleship. The Mattingly Family, a southern gospel trio from Moody, Missouri, sings tonight.

Wednesday, September 4, 2019: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Nate Birt, the author of Frozen But Not Forgotten: An Adoptive Dad’s Step-By-Step Guide to Embryo Adoption, to Nite Line. Tonight Nate shares his personal experience of adopting an embryo, revealing the Christian perspective on this type of adoption.

Kimberly Tyson, the executive director of Snowflakes Embryo Adoption Program at Nightlight Christian Adoptions, discusses the process of embryo adoption. This program also features the music of Johnny Ruffin, Jr.

Thursday, September 5, 2019: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Logan Wolfram, JoAnna Butler, and Katie Mize to share testimonies. Brittany Baughman and Anna Foltz sing on tonight’s program.

Friday, September 6, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome back Deborah Ross, the host of Choose Life on WGGS. Tonight Gwen and Deborah minister throughout the program, and Rachael Mann provides worship music.

