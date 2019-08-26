Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 26-30, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 26, 2019: Join Pastor Annie Broughton as she welcomes Christian Author Tom Donnan back to Nite Line. Tonight Annie and Tom discuss a range of topics including healing, angelic assignments, and what The Lord has shown Tom concerning the church in America. Bergina Cruise, a teacher and the author of Train Up a Child, provides insight from her book. This program also features the singing of Jamie Gardner.

Tuesday, August 27, 2019: Pastors Keith Kelly and Benny Littlejohn welcome Dr. Dwight Easler of Corinth Baptist Church to discuss his ministry and how the Lord helped him through the tragedy of losing his son. Ian Ritchings sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, August 28, 2019: Dr. Bob Shearer welcomes Pastor Carl Gallups to examine the story of Rabbi Yitzak Kaduri who received a revelation months before his death that Jesus Christ is the messiah. Pastor Gallups shares what happened a year after Rabbi Kaduri’s death when an encrypted note about this revelation was posted on his website.

This story is told in Pastor Gallups’ latest book, The Rabbi, the Secret Message, and the Identity of Messiah. Dr. Eunice Canty discusses The Bible is God’s Words series, which presents books from The Bible in a way that is easy to read. This program also features music from The Mark Dubbeld Family.

Thursday, August 29, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Dana Russell and her daughters, Celina and Sophie Schwartz, for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, August 30, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a night of celebrating our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as they welcome The Centurions from Greenwood South Carolina to minister in music throughout the program.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.