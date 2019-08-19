Religious

Pro-life movie UNPLANNED releases on DVD, Blu-ray, Digital August 13

Millions will experience Abby Johnson's incredible journey in the privacy of their own homes

LOS ANGELES -- The controversial pro-life movie UNPLANNED releases on DVD, Blue Ray and digital formats today, August 13, bringing the transformational story of Abby Johnson to homes around the world. UNPLANNED is the true story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, which debuted in United States theaters on March 29. The movie is currently releasing in theaters around the world.

Available in Walmart and other retail stores, the UNPLANNED DVD, Blu-ray and digital includes a booklet with a devotional from Save the Storks, interviews with Abby Johnson, a making-of featurette, deleted scenes and trailers, and Matthew West's UNPLANNED official music video.

Abby Johnson will discuss the release of the DVD during a Facebook Live event at 1 p.m. ET today, Tuesday, August 13 on her Facebook page

Watch the trailer for the UNPLANNED DVD -- Visit the website for the DVD: www.seeunplanned.com.

"We know that this movie will continue to impact thousands of men and women; many who wouldn't want to see the movie in public will now have the opportunity to see what Abby saw in the privacy of their own homes," said Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, co-directors of UNPLANNED. "The pain and shame associated with abortion is raw, even years after the fact. Our hope is that this movie will help women and men heal and come to know the forgiveness and redemption that Abby experienced. If you want to be part of this moment in history to build a culture of life, share the story of UNPLANNED."

"We are very pleased with the product, as consumers will receive some very special behind-the-scenes bonus content that includes interviews with Abby and Doug Johnson, cast, filmmakers and celebrities," said Daryl Lefever, producer of UNPLANNED. "The bonus content brings beautiful and thoughtful context to a very complex issue. We know that hearts will be ministered to as they experience UNPLANNED at home in a family setting."

"Anyone who has had an abortion, is contemplating an abortion, or works in the abortion industry, I encourage you to see UNPLANNED," said Abby Johnson, founder of And Then There Were None and author of UNPLANNED. "And supporters of abortion who watch this movie cannot walk away without explicitly knowing what they support."

UNPLANNED is the dramatic account of a former Planned Parenthood superstar, Abby Johnson. In eight years, she rose from college volunteer, to one of the youngest clinic directors, to Employee of the Year ... then she assisted with an abortion. The inspiring film traces Johnson's journey from staunch abortion advocate to standing side-by-side with the people who prayed for her spiritual transformation and facing the full, head-on attack of one of the most powerful organizations on Earth.

