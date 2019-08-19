Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 19-23, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 19, 2019: Join Dante Thompson as he welcomes Pastor Michael Titus from Tanzania to share his powerful testimony. Tonight Pastor Titus reveals how he came to know Christ after having grown up in a Muslim family. He also shares how his family got saved after he prayed for their salvation for seven years. Karl Gessler performs music and discusses how he and his family are close to reaching their goal of traveling to minister in all fifty states.

Tuesday, August 20, 2019: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes representatives from The Greenville Textile Heritage Society to discuss the Textile Heritage Park, Book of Remembrance, Mill House Museum, and upcoming festival celebrating Greenville’s Greatest Generation. Tonight’s guests are Don Harkins, the chairman of The Greenville Textile Heritage Society, and Board Members Dr. Marshall Williams and Bill Cashion. This program also features music from The Greenville Textile Heritage Society Chorale.

Wednesday, August 21, 2019: Dave Walton welcomes Dr. Candice Smithyman, co-author of Soul Transformation: Your Personal Journey. Tonight Dr. Smithyman examines the importance of faith and obeying what the Lord wants us to do. She also gives a sermon entitled “Activate The Gifts.” Disciple V ministers through song on tonight’s program.

Thursday, August 22, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jerry and Stephanie Blassingame of Soteria Community Development Corporation in Greenville, South Carolina. Drs. John and Rebecca Polis share how they came to The Lord and provide insight from John’s latest book, Victorious: How to Face, Fight, and Finish Your Battles. Mary Sloan sings tonight.

Friday, August 23, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a night of music and testimonies as Heartsound Quartet comes on Nite Line. Tune in tonight to hear some good praise reports, and Gwen and Wade will pray over special prayer requests of viewers.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.