Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 16-20, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 16, 2019: Tonight Pastor George Moore welcomes Rabbi Curt Landry from House of David Ministries to discuss his latest book, Reclaiming Our Forgotten Heritage: How Understanding the Jewish Roots of Christianity Can Transform Your Faith. Rabbi Landry also shares how his ministry supports Israel through humanitarian outreach and how understanding his roots as a Jewish believer has made a difference in his life. Pastor Chris Myles gives an update on the missionary work of Heart Bridge Project, revealing how this ministry helps homeless orphans in Kenya and Uganda. This program also features the music of B.J. Harris.

Tuesday, September 17, 2019: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Lulu Rivera to discuss her latest book, Hellmates and Helpmates: Wives in The Bible. Tonight Lulu shares insight from her book about the issues that wives struggle with today and how they can become better helpmates. Maranto and Shirann Bradford discuss the health issues Maranto started to face after the death of his father, including blindness and kidney failure. The Bradfords share how the Lord placed people in their lives to help them through this trial and how they were able to move from Jamaica to the United States. Maranto also sings and discusses his songwriting tonight on Nite Line.

Wednesday, September 18, 2019: Join Dr. Bob Shearer for an in-depth discussion on evangelism as he welcomes Don Sunshine to explain the importance of sharing your Christian faith with others. Tonight Don shares how Don Sunshine Ministries equips the church to make disciples. Iris Watts, Elder Whitney Bell, Pastor Natoshia Mayer, and Minister Sonjaya M. Hand promote the upcoming Chosen Women Empowerment Conference. This program features music by Fields of Grace.

Thursday, September 19, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka present Youth Worship Night at Hope Church on Nite Line.

Friday, September 20, 2019: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Stan Wilson, the minister of music at Living Branch Ministries in Taylors, South Carolina. Wade Hall also gives a message from the Word of God. Tune in tonight for a great program filled with music and ministry.

