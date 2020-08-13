Religious

Faithlife Equips Churches to Create Advanced Worship and Sermon Presentations with the Release of Proclaim 3.0

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Faithlife, the church technology company and makers of Logos Bible Software, today announced the release of its newly improved church presentation software Faithlife Proclaim 3.0.

Faithlife Proclaim is currently utilized by thousands of churches across the nation, servicing ministry leaders with software that makes worship and sermon presentations seamless and simple and ultimately enabling leaders to spend more time on ministry and less time tinkering with technology.

"In our continual pursuit to meet the needs of church staff so they can focus on their callings, we have added additional advanced features and capabilities to Faithlife Proclaim 3.0," said Faithlife Founder and CEO Bob Pritchett. "This new version works with both in-person and online church services, which will equip churches across the country to maintain a standard of excellence no matter how COVID-19 affects gatherings now or in the future."

New and noteworthy features of Faithlife Proclaim 3.0 include:

A proprietary live-streaming capability unique to Faithlife Proclaim that allows churches to hook up their presentations to a live stream provider in addition to in-church presentation ability;

Annotating screens with live markup so pastors and speakers can circle, point, underline and highlight information on their slides while speaking;

Presenting multiple feeds on different displays, enabling worship experiences to go next-level;

Providing different templates for displaying information on the new confidence monitor; and

Saving different arrangements of your regularly used songs, so users can reuse any of their favorite arrangements easily, and display chord charts on the confidence monitor.

"The essential need to display worship and sermon presentations via live stream was not possible before Faithlife Proclaim 3.0," said Pritchett. "We are excited to see how this revolutionary feature changes churches across the country as they seek to hold high-quality services online."

Faithlife offers a 30-day free trial of Proclaim and Pro Media. To learn more about Faithlife Proclaim 3.0, visit proclaim.faithlife.com.

About Faithlife Proclaim

Faithlife Proclaim is a cloud-based software that enables pastors, worship leaders and church laymen alike to easily create quality presentations that are engaging to the congregation. Proclaim is team-focused, making worship preparation seamless with real-time updates and edits. Users have access to more than 5,000 free church graphics, 25 Bible versions and integration with SongSelect by CCLI, Planning Center, Graceway Media, Logos Bible Software and more. To learn more, visit Proclaim.faithlife.com/.