Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 10-14, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 10, 2020: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Celeste Crocker to share her testimony tonight on Nite Line. Tune in tonight as Celeste details the difficulties of her childhood, including sexual and physical abuse, and reveals how she was able to forgive her abuser. Today Celeste empowers youth through her non-profit organization, Nothing’s Impossible. Mynda Aleeza ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020: Tonight Dr. Bob Shearer welcomes Larry Finch, a prayer partner at WGGS, to discuss his latest book, God Is For Us: Learn to Listen for His Voice. Larry’s publisher, Steve Spillman of True Potential Media, joins Larry for an in-depth discussion on how to build a relationship with God and hear His voice.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020: Annie Broughton welcomes Micheal and Shawny Wright Davidson for an evening of music and ministry.

Thursday, August 13, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Edith Tripp, Narvis Hart, and Andrea di Meglio from the Christian movie Christ In You: The Voice.

Friday, August 14, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall in the kitchen tonight on Nite Line as Ila Knight from Balsam, North Carolina returns to the program with some special recipes. Anita and Luis Diaz bless viewers in song tonight.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.